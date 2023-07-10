The company plans to equip its centres with exclusive Amigo IoT integrations, Arcade arenas, and more in the near future. As part of its expansion, EMotorad projects to cross 20,000 sales from its network of pan-India offline stores.

EMotorad, a homegrown manufacturer of electric bicycles and e-bike conversion kits, on Monday, launched its exclusive brand experience centres in Delhi and Bengaluru. The company, which claims to have seen impressive sales performance in the online market, is now expanding its offline presence to offer customers an offline brand experience.

The company, with the launch of these flagship stores, said it aims to cement its position as India’s "largest and most trusted electric cycle manufacturer" in the e-mobility market. EMotorad, in a statement, said that this expansion will allow it to engage directly with consumers, better understand their needs and expectations, and strengthen its relationship with the consumers.

The company plans to equip its centres with exclusive Amigo IoT integrations, Arcade arenas, and more in the near future. As part of its expansion, EMotorad projects to cross 20,000 sales from its network of pan-India offline stores. Combined with its online sales figures, this puts the company in a robust position in the market.