Elon Musk's SpaceX Wins $2.9 Billion NASA Moon Lander Contract Updated : April 17, 2021 05:54 PM IST NASA has awarded a $2.9 billion contract to Elon Musk's SpaceX to produce, build and design a moon lander. SpaceX announced about the contract in a tweet from its official Twitter handle. Elon Musk, the SpaceX CEO, took to Twitter to announce "NASA Rules" soon after the news was out. Published : April 17, 2021 05:54 PM IST