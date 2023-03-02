Elon Musk vows to halve EV production costs as Tesla aims to build a vehicle every 45 seconds

Tesla has announced it’s going to halve the assembly costs of its future generations of cars, however, Chief Executive Elon Musk did not unveil when the firm would debut a much-awaited affordable electric vehicle.

US-based automaker Tesla on March 2 announced it’s going to halve the assembly costs of its future generations of cars, however, Chief Executive Elon Musk did not unveil when the firm would debut a much-awaited affordable electric vehicle.

While addressing investors, Tesla executives led by Musk discussed everything from a white-paper plan for the globe to embrace sustainable energy to the company's innovation in managing its operations from manufacturing to service.

Tesla’s presentation also unveiled details about the company's third master plan aimed at a 'sustainable energy future.' Musk’s previous two master plans - most recent in 2016 - laid out the expansion of new models and battery storage.

Tesla could create a global electric vehicle fleet of about 85 million vehicles, Musk said, adding "All forms of transport will probably be electric. But not rockets, at least for now.”

Though Musk was expected to reveal Tesla’s plan to make a more affordable EV, there was no mention about when the next-generation cars would be launched and which models would be offered.

Gigafactory Mexico

At the investors’ event, Musk said that the next investment step will be a new Tesla factory in northern Mexico, the first plant outside of the United States, Germany and China. He added that the upcoming Gigafactory Mexico will build the company’s next-generation vehicles along with other cars.

This new Gigafactory is expected to create up to 6,000 jobs and produce batteries as well. Tesla will ramp up output at all of its Gigafactories, he said.

Tesla's global production head Tom Zhu said that the company has hit the four million production milestone and aims to build a vehicle every 45 seconds.

The firm also stressed its target of increasing output to 20 million vehicles annually by 2030, a 10-fold increase from the current capacity. Zhu added that four factories are not enough and the company needs more. Musk said that Tesla could have ten models to reach the 20 million annual sales target by 2030.

Meanwhile, there is only one car that Tesla has already unveiled that has not reached production stage- the new Roadster. The firm’s Design Chief Franz Von Holzhausen stated “the new Roadster is not a priority for the company right now. So, the new Roadster might not be the next-gen vehicle Gigafactory Mexico will be building.”

Next-generation platform

The company said the next-generation platform will have multiple models, including robotaxi variants. The next-generation Tesla vehicles are likely to be smaller than the current ones to bring the prices down, but the company hasn;t made it clear yet.

Tesla’s next-generation platform will have 75 percent less silicon carbide. Any battery chemistry will be accepted as well. The vehicle will feature a 50 percent reduction in factory footprint.

Tesla CFO Zachary Kirkhorn said the company had cut costs in half between the early Models S and X and the second generation, Models 3 and Y. It's planning to do that again for the next generation, but at the same time, it also will improve the cars.

Tesla’s VP of Powertrain engineering Colin Campbell said that the company’s new powertrain will be compatible with any battery chemistry. He also stated that Tesla’s next drive train does not use any rare metals. Moving forward, Tesla will also switch from 12V to 48 low-voltage systems.

Executives said Tesla's next-generation platform would include more than one vehicle built in standardised factories, but Musk brushed off questions about future models.