Elon Musk using social media to pressure on government on duty cut for Tesla: Govt source

Tesla founder Elon Musk is trying to put pressure on the Indian government to cut import duty on cars through his tweets on social media, and this is not the first time, a government official told CNBC-TV18.

This is in reference to Musk’s tweet in which he said: “Tesla still working through a lot of challenges with the Indian government.”

Yo @elonmusk any further update as to when Tesla's will launch in India? They're pretty awesome and deserve to be in every corner of the world! pic.twitter.com/J7fU1HMklE — Pranay Pathole (@PPathole) January 12, 2022

The official said that at present, Tesla can bring in its cars in completely knocked down (CKD) form with zero duty and assemble and sell them in India.

The government has put in place a production linked incentive scheme for the auto sector, particularly electric vehicles under which Tesla will get benefits if they produce in India, the official added.

“However, the company wants government to reduce import duties on cars without any commitment of producing in India,” the official said.