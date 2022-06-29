Tesla workers back in office but there aren't enough workstations: Report

Tesla employees returning to office after nearly two years of remote work are struggling to find desks and parking spots and have also complained of spotty Wi-Fi, said a report.

Employees at Tesla’s facility in Fremont, California, returned to work following orders from CEO Elon Musk, who asked staff to return to office and work for at least 40 hours a week. Those who failed to return would risk losing their jobs, Musk had warned in an internal email earlier this month.

“Anyone who wishes to do remote work must be in the office for a minimum of 40 hours per week or depart Tesla,” the CEO had said.

However, the facility seemed ill-equipped to accommodate the influx of employees returning to the site, The Information reported.

According to employees, a hiring surge and remodelling of some parts of the office during the pandemic has resulted in a shortage of desks.

Between 2019 and 2021, Tesla has reportedly doubled its workforce to 99,210 employees. Tesla’s Fremont campus consists of office buildings and a factory. The factory has more than 20,000 workers, while more employees are placed at the nearby corporate offices.

Tesla had faced a shortage of parking space even before the pandemic. Now, faced with an overflowing parking lot, workers were forced to park their vehicles at the nearest BART public transport station and get shuttled to work by Tesla.

Inside the office, some areas were readjusted during the pandemic without accounting for a larger team. As a result, some employees struggled to find a desk to sit. Those who could sit down had trouble with the Wi-Fi signal, which was too weak for them to work.