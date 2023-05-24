Last week, senior Tesla executives held discussions with representatives from India's Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the Prime Minister's Office, and the Ministry of Heavy Industries. These discussions indicate Tesla's renewed interest in exploring manufacturing possibilities in India.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, in an interview with Wall Street Journal, said he thinks India is "absolutely" an interesting place to build a Tesla factory. This comes just days after Tesla executives met Indian government officials about a possible debut in the country's burgeoning electric vehicle space.

Musk was asked which country he finds is the most exciting to build a new factory, and here's his response: "We did make an announcement that Mexico will be our next destination outside of the US ... we'll probably pick another location towards the end of this year."

The interviewer followed that up with, "Is India interesting?" Musk replied, "Absolutely."

With India emerging as a significant market for electric vehicles (EVs), Tesla officials have expressed serious interest in establishing a manufacturing presence in the country. The company recognises the substantial potential India offers as an EV market and is committed to expanding its operations globally.

Sources suggest that Tesla is currently evaluating potential locations for an additional manufacturing plant, considering one or two countries. While India is being considered as a prospective site, the final decision is yet to be made. Tesla's interest in India as a manufacturing hub reinforces the nation's position as a competitive destination for automobile and component manufacturing.