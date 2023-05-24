Tesla CEO Elon Musk, in an interview with Wall Street Journal, said he thinks India is "absolutely" an interesting place to build a Tesla factory. This comes just days after Tesla executives met Indian government officials about a possible debut in the country's burgeoning electric vehicle space.

Musk was asked which country he finds is the most exciting to build a new factory, and here's his response: "We did make an announcement that Mexico will be our next destination outside of the US ... we'll probably pick another location towards the end of this year."