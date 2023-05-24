English
Elon Musk says India is an interesting place to build Tesla factory, hinting at Tesla's debut in the country

By CNBCTV18.com May 24, 2023 3:08:36 PM IST (Published)

Last week, senior Tesla executives held discussions with representatives from India's Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the Prime Minister's Office, and the Ministry of Heavy Industries. These discussions indicate Tesla's renewed interest in exploring manufacturing possibilities in India.


Tesla CEO Elon Musk, in an interview with Wall Street Journal, said he thinks India is "absolutely" an interesting place to build a Tesla factory. This comes just days after Tesla executives met Indian government officials about a possible debut in the country's burgeoning electric vehicle space.

Musk was asked which country he finds is the most exciting to build a new factory, and here's his response: "We did make an announcement that Mexico will be our next destination outside of the US ... we'll probably pick another location towards the end of this year."

The interviewer followed that up with, "Is India interesting?" Musk replied, "Absolutely."

