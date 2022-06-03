Elon Musk pauses all hiring at Tesla and says need to cut staff by 10%

Speaking about his "super bad feeling" about the economy, Tesla chief executive Elon Musk said the electric carmaker needs to reduce its staff by roughly 10 percent, according to an internal email seen by Reuters.

In the email titled "pause all hiring worldwide," he said: "I have a super bad feeling about the economy." Earlier, Musk was in news for asking his employees to either report to the office or quit.

"Everyone at Tesla is required to spend a minimum of 40 hours in the office per week," Musk wrote in another email.

"If you don't show up, we will assume you have resigned," he wrote.

Recently, Jamie Dimon of JPMorgan Chase also spoke of an economic hurricane. “You know, I said there are storm clouds but I’m going to change it… it’s a hurricane. And he's not the only one concerned about slowing growth. Gary Schlossberg of Wells Fargo Investment Institute has warned of "cracks", particularly in the US," Dimon said at a banking conference.

