Elon Musk now most tenured CEO in global auto industry
Updated : July 11, 2019 11:33 AM IST
The electric car-maker achieved a record production of 87,048 vehicles and record deliveries of approximately 95,200 vehicles in the second quarter of 2019.
Musk took over as the electric car maker's CEO in 2008.
