Elon Musk announces Tesla Cybertruck delivery event, Check details here

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has announced that the company will host a delivery event for its Cybertruck in the third quarter of 2023. This announcement was made during an earnings’ call with investors on Wednesday, The Verge reported.

Unlike conventional steel, stainless steel cannot be stamped into fenders and other parts, and its unique welding requirements make production more complex. Additionally, even minor parts, such as windshield wipers, must be custom-made due to the Cybertruck's distinctive design.

Musk declined to provide updated specifications, stating that these would be revealed during the hand-off event. Nonetheless, he expressed confidence in the Cybertruck, describing it as an “incredible product” and a “Hall of Famer”.

Features of Tesla Cybertruck

Cybertruck's exterior shell is made of an ultra-hard 30X cold-rolled stainless steel exoskeleton that provides superior strength and endurance. This material helps eliminate dents, damage and long-term corrosion while offering maximum protection to passengers.

Impact forces can be absorbed and redirected by the vehicle's ultra-strong glass and polymer-layered composite, boosting performance and damage tolerance.

Cybertruck features an air suspension that can be adjusted and it has a payload capacity of up to 3,500 pounds. It includes a magic tonneau cover that is sturdy enough to stand on and 100 cubic feet of external lockable storage.

Cybertruck can pull near infinite mass and tow up to over 14,000 pounds, making it capable of easily performing in almost any extreme situation.

The suspension system can raise and lower the vehicle by four inches in either direction for easy access to the vault or Cybertruck. It features self-levelling capabilities that help with any task and adapts to every situation.

Cybertruck can comfortably seat up to six people, with additional storage under the second-row seats. It also features an advanced 17-inch touchscreen with a customised user interface.

Cybertruck is adaptable for any situation with its versatile utilitarian design, including onboard power and compressed air. It is an all-electric vehicle with a powerful drivetrain and low centre of gravity, providing extraordinary traction control and torque. It has a range of up to 500 miles and can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in as little as 2.9 seconds.