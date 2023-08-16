Interministerial panel on EVs pushes for battery swapping to accelerate adoption

1 Min Read
Even as the government asked to give suggestions for interoperability, many industry bodies were of the view that setting up standards for interoperability as of now will be a challenging task as the sector is still evolving.
Pushing for battery swapping to accelerate adoption of EVs (electric vehicles), an inter-ministerial panel has called for providing a better choice to consumers by increasing affordability and accessibility of EVs for consumers.
Commenting on an inter-ministerial meeting held on Wednesday, sources told CNBC-TV18 that the government is aiming to strike a balance between innovation and standardisation to protect consumers of EVs even as it stressed on the need for a calibrated testing infrastructure for battery manufacturers and charging stations in an exponentially growing EV market.
The Ministry of Heavy Industries, NITI Aayog, Department of Consumer Affairs and the National Test House were among the government bodies which attended the meeting and gave detailed presentations.
Even as the government asked Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) and other industry associations to give suggestions for interoperability, many industry bodies were of the view that setting up standards for interoperability as of now will be a challenging task as the sector is still evolving.
First Published: Aug 16, 2023 6:48 PM IST
