Electric vehicle segment stutters; ancillaries, battery makers may overtake OEMs

India’s progress towards ‘green mobility’ has been slower than expected as a major shift towards electric vehicles (EV) seems some distance away still. The disruptions caused due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic have acted as a further speed bump.

In 2019-20, the electric two-wheelers recorded sales of around 1.52 lakh units as compared to 1.74 crore traditional two-wheelers sold during the year. While the electric four-wheeler segment sales were only at 3,400 units during the year as against more than 27 lakh ICE-powered vehicles.

According to a CRISIL Research study, barring two- and three-wheelers, EV penetration is expected to remain under 5 percent of new vehicle sales in the five years through fiscal 2024.

Many OEMs such as Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Tata Motors and Ashok Leyland have entered the EV space. However, unless the segment volumes pick up, the auto companies will not see a significant boost in their earnings from EVs.

“EVs are definitely a way forward for the Indian automobile sector. But, the mass adoption of these vehicles will take time. The sales volumes are still low and we do not expect to see major demand revival in the near term. The transition to EV for OEMs will be difficult as of now,” said Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Group Chairman, Inditrade Capital.

Meanwhile, according to Avendus Capital report, 97 percent of EV sales in India are in the 2-wheelers segment and within 2Ws, more than 90 percent of sales are in the low-medium speed segment as they are marginally cheaper than ICE vehicles.

Hence, while the overall 2W market will degrow in FY21, the report expects EVs as a percentage of 2W sales could very well increase. The need for affordable personal mobility will increase in a COVID-19 world. E-2Ws make a strong case for such mobility demand.

Coining similar views, Avinash Gorakshakar, Head of Research, Profitmart Securities said that EV segment faces an unstable scenario.

“It will take time for sales volumes to pick up. There may be a sentimental push up in demand for these vehicles but a major breakthrough will be seen only after some years. There is hardly any major improvement on the infrastructure for EVs,” Gorakshakar said.

However, auto ancillaries and battery makers are expected to benefit at a faster pace even as the OEMs are slowly shifting towards the EVs.

Battery technology has been developing rapidly since last decade. The battery prices have fallen by almost 85 percent in the past decade, from $1,000/kWh to $150/kWh. The prices are expected to decline further to $100-120/kWh by FY25. Even at the current price points, electric vehicles offer lesser Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) vs ICE for multiple use cases.

“The auto component makers and battery companies are very well positioned and their transition will be smoother than the OEMs. The principle reason is that they also cater to the global markets, particularly the large auto ancillary companies like Motherson Sumi Systems or Bharat Forge. Over the years, they have developed businesses which is spread across continents and they cater to both the absolutely luxury segments like Motherson Sumi caters to Audi’s, Mercedes’ and BMW’s of the world similarly, it also caters to the Maruti’s of the world,” Bandyopadhyay said.

Additionally, the acquisitions made by Motherson Sumi in Europe are focused completely on plastic components for the car. This will benefit the company as the industry moves to lighter vehicles and electric vehicles.

Analysts believe the contribution of the battery makers to the value of a car will probably go higher and higher over the years.

Though there no major battery makers in India who supply batteries for electric vehicles. However, Bandyopadhyay believes companies such as Amara Raja Batteries and Eveready Industries need to be looked at as they are investing in research and development (R&D) and taking a step ahead.

Further, charging infrastructure development in India is still slow. The government needs to facilitate the infrastructure needed it. Analysts are of the view that the government should offer sops such as tax incentives to the players for this kind of infrastructure development.