Auto Electric vehicle segment stutters; ancillaries, battery makers may overtake OEMs Updated : August 18, 2020 07:55 PM IST In 2019-20, the electric two-wheelers recorded sales of around 1.52 lakh units as compared to 1.74 crore traditional two-wheelers sold during the year. Auto ancillaries and battery makers are expected to benefit at a faster pace even as the OEMs are slowly shifting towards the EVs.