Electric vehicle's maximum speed to be below 25 kmph

By Sangam Singh

The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) has issued an advisory on upper-limit speed electric two-wheelers. The ministry has said that the maximum speed should be less than 25 km per hour and the weight of a vehicle without a battery should not more than 60 kg.

The ministry's advisory said that many dealers in the country are indulging in the sale of battery-operated vehicles in contravention of motor vehicle rules and are supplying higher battery capacity models with top speeds of 40 kmph to 55 kmph without type approval, insurance and vehicle identification. According to the ministry, such vehicles are tampering with the verification procedures of testing agencies.

It further asked all states to follow the advisory and take action against violators.

MoRTH further added that a vehicle shall not be considered a motor vehicle only under the following conditions verified and authorised by testing agencies.