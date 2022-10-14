    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeauto News

    Electric vehicle's maximum speed to be below 25 kmph

    Electric vehicle's maximum speed to be below 25 kmph

    Electric vehicle's maximum speed to be below 25 kmph
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Sangam Singh   IST (Updated)

    Mini

    The ministry has said that the maximum speed should be less than 25 km per hour and the weight of a vehicle without a battery is not more than 60 kg.

    The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) has issued an advisory on upper-limit speed electric two-wheelers. The ministry has said that the maximum speed should be less than 25 km per hour and the weight of a vehicle without a battery should not more than 60 kg.
    The ministry's advisory said that many dealers in the country are indulging in the sale of battery-operated vehicles in contravention of motor vehicle rules and are supplying higher battery capacity models with top speeds of 40 kmph to 55 kmph without type approval, insurance and vehicle identification. According to the ministry, such vehicles are tampering with the verification procedures of testing agencies.
    It further asked all states to follow the advisory and take action against violators.
    MoRTH further added that a vehicle shall not be considered a motor vehicle only under the following conditions verified and authorised by testing agencies.
    Also Read: UP announces new EV policy, offers incentives to buyers & manufacturers
    First Published:  IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    electric vehicle (EV)

    Next Article

    UP announces new EV policy, offers incentives to buyers & manufacturers

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng