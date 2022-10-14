Electric vehicle makers slapped with penalty after probe on recent fire incidents

By Parikshit Luthra

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has imposed a penalty on electric vehicle makers after a probe on several two-wheelers catching fire in the recent past, government sources told CNBC-TV18 on Friday.

The penalty was imposed after the ministry received a report from a high-level committee on EV fires.

At least ten incidents of fire on EVs were reported between March and June in different parts of the country following which, the government had set up a high-level committee to review the testing standards and recommend steps to strengthen them.

The committee submitted its report on the changes that India's EV testing norms need.

Following this, additional safety requirements were put in place for battery cells, battery management system (BMS), onboard charger, battery pack design, and thermal propagation due to internal cell short-circuit which can lead to fires. The new norms came into effect from October 1, 2022.