Electric vehicle jargon decoded

The electric vehicle (EV) landscape can be difficult to navigate with several acronyms and tech terminology confusing the common man. Here is a glossary of terms to help people who are looking to learn about EVs or considering buying one.

ACC: It stands for Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC). It uses sensors to calculate the speed of the car and keeps you at a safe distance behind it.

AEV: It stands for All-Electric Vehicle. It runs on an electric motor only, using onboard batteries that can be charged.

AER: It stands for All-Electric Range. It is the distance an EV can travel solely using electricity from the batteries.

ARAI: It stands for Automotive Research Association of India. In the context of EVs, the ARAI tests EVs that are sold in India and provides a certified range for them that the customers can trust.

AVAS: It stands for Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System. The recent technology emits an artificial noise while driving at slow speeds for conventional ICE consumers to get a feel of traditional cars.

BEV: It stands for Battery-Electric Vehicle. It is the other name for AEV (All-Electric Vehicle).

BMS: It stands for Battery Management System. It is an electronic system that manages a rechargeable battery by monitoring and reporting on its state.

CHADEMO PLUG: This is a quick charging system that allows for charging capacities up to 50 kW at public charging stations. Some automakers offer electric cars that are compatible with the CHAdeMO plug.

DC Fast Charging: This is the fastest system to charge electric vehicles. It has an electrical output ranging from 50kW – 120kw or 480 volts and can charge an average EV with a 250 km range in 30 to 40 minutes.

E-REV: It stands for Extended-Range Electric Vehicle. It is an AEV/BEV that has a range extender, usually a small combustion engine to increase the range.

EVSE: It stands for Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment aka EV charging station. This is a device that simplifies the charging process by adjusting the onboard charger to ensure it doesn’t exceed charger power limits.

FCEV: It stands for Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle. It is a vehicle that uses a fuel cell, usually hydrogen-based, to generate electricity that runs an onboard electric motor.

Read Also | How EVs are quietly changing the way cars look

HEV: It stands for Hybrid Electric Vehicle. It is the type of vehicle that integrates a battery and an electric motor with the internal combustion engine of a car to increase the efficiency of the engine. The battery’s charge is maintained by the ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) engine, and it cannot be charged by plugging in.

ICE: It stands for Internal Combustion Engine. An ICE burns fuel to generate power that drives the powertrain moving the car's wheels.

kW: Kilowatt is a unit of electricity/electric power.

kWh: Kilowatt-hour is a measurement of running electricity. In simple terms, it is the amount of energy you would use by running a 1,000-watt appliance for one hour.

Level 1 Charging: This system charges at 120 volts, the equivalent of a common domestic outlet. It takes 17-25 hours to fully charge an average EV with a 250km range battery.

Level 2 Charging: This system charges at 208-240 volts, using an installed outlet. It takes 4-5 hours to fully charge an average EV with a 250km range battery.

Level 3 Charging: It is also known as DC Fast charging.

Lithium-ion battery: This is the current standard battery used in almost all-electric vehicles. It offers good energy density, power, and fast-charging ability. The life of a lithium-ion battery is estimated to be eight to ten years. The efficiency of the battery will diminish after that period and replacement will be an option.

MPGe: It stands for Miles Per Gallon Equivalent. It is determined by seeing how far a vehicle can travel on 33.7kWh of energy, which is the equivalent energy in one gallon of fossil fuel.

MPkWh: It stands for miles per kilowatt-hour. It is the estimated miles an EV can go on one kilowatt-hour of battery.

MHEV: It stands for Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle. MHEVs usually have a small electric motor that assists a combustion engine, saving fuel and increasing the overall efficiency.

Off-Peak Charging: Charging your EV when there is less load on the city’s power grid.

PHEV: It stands for Plug-In Hybrid Vehicle. It is a mixture of an AEV and a combustion engine vehicle. The plug-in hybrids have both, an electric motor and an internal combustion engine. They can be plugged in to recharge the onboard batteries.

Range Anxiety: Range anxiety refers to the worry that an EV will run out of battery power before arriving at the destination.

Regenerative braking: It is a method of braking that collects the energy generated by the brakes under heavy deceleration. It is used by conventional hybrids in which energy from the braking is stored and used.

RPH: It stands for Range Per Hour. It refers to the range that an EV will provide in an hour’s worth of charging.

WLTP: Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicles Test Procedure. It is a new laboratory test used to measure fuel consumption and CO2 emissions from passenger cars, as well as their pollutant emissions. In the context of EVs, it also provides an estimated range that the car provides.

ZEV: It stands for Zero Emission Vehicle. As the name suggests, it refers to a vehicle that emits no tailpipe pollutants from the onboard source of power.