Electric two wheelers dominate e-vehicle sales in Delhi

Profile image
By PTI  IST (Published)
Mini

Electric two-wheelers are seeing a mini-boom in the national capital, with their sales contributing to 55 percent of the total such vehicles registered since January this year, official data showed.

Electric two-wheelers are seeing a mini-boom in the national capital, with their sales contributing to 55 percent of the total such vehicles registered since January this year, official data showed.
According to the government data, 10,707 electric vehicles were registered between January and March 14 this year, with 5,888 of them being e-two wheelers (e-bikes and e-scooters).
The remaining 45 percent registered electric vehicles are e-rickshaws, e-cars, e-buses, electric light goods carrier, and e-carts. In January, 1,760 electric two-wheelers were registered, while in February their number rose to 2,383.
A total of 1,745 electric two wheelers were already registered till March 14.
The trend shows that the demand of e-bikes and e-scooters is increasing in the city, which is a positive indicator in terms of shifting private transport from vehicles run by fossil fuels to those run on electricity. This is also because of the government's dedicated efforts to create necessary charging infrastructure in the city, a government official said.
In December last year, the Delhi government data showed that electric vehicles accounted for 9 percent of the total vehicle sales in Delhi during September-November, six times higher than the national average. Delhi is emerging as the EV capital of India, the city government's statement said.
"I'm glad Delhi is emerging as the EV capital of India with a 9 percent share of EVs. Delhi is doing everything possible to reduce its contribution to pollution," the chief minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal had tweeted.
