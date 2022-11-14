Electric SUV BYD Atto 3 launched in India, prices start at …

    English
    The Chinese electric vehicle, which was first unveiled last month, has received close to 1500 bookings since October 11. Deliveries are expected from January 2023.

    BYD, the Chinese EV maker backed by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway, has launched its electric SUV BYD Atto 3 in India. The EV prices starts at Rs 33.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

    The electric vehicle, which was first unveiled last month, has received close to 1,500 bookings since October 11, when the company started taking pre-orders for a token amount of Rs 50,000. The company is expected to release the first batch of deliveries in January 2023, Auto Car India reported.

    BYD Atto 3 comes in four colour variants — Surf Blue, Parkour Red, Boulder Grey and Ski White. The all-new electric SUV will be assembled at BYD’s Sriperumbudur facility. The car will rival Hyundai Kona and the MG’s ZS EV in India.

    BYD Atto 3 engine

    The car runs on a front axle-mounted permanent magnet synchronous electric motor, which delivers 201 bhp of maximum output and 310Nm of torque. The electric SUV claims to complete the 0-100kph sprint in 7.3 seconds, The Times of India reported.

    Powering the BYD Atto 3 electric SUV is a 60.48 kWh Blade battery pack with a driving range of up to 521km on single charge. The EV is equipped with an 80 kW DC fast charger that can charge from 0-80 percent in 50 minutes.

    Using a home AC charger, the EV will take up to 10 hours to charge.

    Design and features

    The BYD Atto 3 has a blanked-off silver front grille with sleek headlights and wing-shaped LED DRLs. The grille carries the BYD lettering. The car also sports a trapezoid-shaped dual-tone bumper and a faux silver skid plate.

    The electric SUV also features blacked-out wheel arches, a prominent shoulder line, 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, and a silver finish on the C-pillar.

    In the rear end, the Atto 3 comes with full-length LED tail-lamps, a roof-mounted spoiler, and a dual-tone bumper. The car has a panoramic sunroof.

    Inside the car, the BYD Atto 3 gets a 12.8-inch rotating infotainment screen. The flat bottom steering wheel comes with BYD insignia.

    One of the features of the car is that it has keyless entry and it has support for NFC card functionality.

