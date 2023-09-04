Not just electric cars and bikes, India needs more electric buses — here's why

Cities in India need to rapidly shift to adopting renewable energy-powered buses as the primary mode of transport to reduce the rapidly-increasing greenhouse emissions (GHG), according to an International Transport Forum (ITF) report.

Highlighting the need for a faster transition to e-buses, Vatsalya Sohu, policy analyst at ITF, OECD, said, “We found that when buses are electric compared to diesel buses, they emit about 35 percent less emissions. And if the energy used is 100 percent renewable, a battery electric bus would emit 87 percent less GHG emissions than a diesel bus.”

Similarly, a massive reduction of nearly 1,300 tonne carbon dioxide emissions is expected to come from transitioning from private vehicles such as cars and motorcycles to e-buses across cities.

ITF’s report on the life cycle assessment of passenger vehicles in India coincides with the Union government’s recent announcement of ‘PM E-Bus Sewa’ Scheme, which mandates deployment of 10,000 e-buses across cities via public-private partnerships. Welcoming the move, Siddharth Singh, energy investment analyst at International Energy Agency, said, “It's important to give the signal that we want to pursue public transport buses and specifically electric buses. So that kind of market signal is important because it gives incentives to original equipment manufacturers to actually create the production lines needed for these kinds of passes.”

However, Singh added that the number of e-buses across cities need to increase multifold to reduce emissions.

Reducing carbon footprint of transport

Unlike other policy assessments, ITF’s latest report analyses GHG emissions throughout the life cycle of the passenger vehicle. — including emissions recorded during the vehicles’ manufacturing, delivery, and infrastructure needs along with tailpipe release. The ITF study indicates that processes such as manufacturing contribute 37 percent of the life cycle emissions of battery-operated electric vehicles due to production intensity. However, these still remain far less than emissions recorded during the usage phase of internal combustion engine vehicles.

Similarly, transitioning private cars and shared car fleet via ride-hailing services to electric-powered vehicles will significantly cut GHG emissions in India. As per the study, shared electric cars offer a strong decarbonisation potential of 50 percent less life-cycle emissions than shared cars fuelled by diesel.

“For ride-hailing companies such as Uber, electrifying their fleets will bring significant gains because they travel so much more on a daily basis, a private car is used twice a day maybe. And the shared cars are used 10 hours a day. So the amount of emissions we will save from electric vehicles producing zero tailpipe emissions is significant,” Sohu added.

(Source: ITF Report)

Similarly, electrifying diesel and compressed natural gas-based three-wheelers is observed to yield better energy efficiency and daily mileage. According to the report, each diesel three-wheeler that is replaced by an electric model, can save nearly 26 tonne of carbon dioxide emissions.

Tackling transport pollution

Air pollution remains a dire issue for India. According to the University Of Chicago’s air quality life index, India is the second most polluted in the world and calls air pollution as the greatest external threat to life expectancy globally.

Recent estimates by the International Energy Agency suggest that road transport accounts for 12 percent of India’s carbon dioxide emissions and is a major contributor to urban air pollution. Further, the majority of nitrogen oxides and fine particulate matter (PM 2.5) emissions responsible for air pollution come from diesel-fuelled vehicles.

Emphasising the need for shifting to cleaner alternatives of energy, Siddharth Singh, who is also the author of ‘The Great Smog Of India’ said, “India has a major air pollution problem and in major cities, about 20-30 percent of PM 2.5 emissions actually come from road transport. So there is an important need to also decarbonise and clean up the transport sector.”

The ITF study also points out that shifting to battery electric vehicles in Indian cities will have net reduction of PM 2.5 emissions to nearly 95 percent for diesel-fuelled three-wheelers followed by 88 percent for private internal combustion engine (ICE) motorcycles.

Life cycle PM2.5 emissions (adjusted for toxicity implications of BEVs) Vehicle and fuel mix Internal combustion engine (kgPM2.5) Battery electric vehicles-intended policy scenarios (kgPM2.5) Battery electric vehicles- Intended policy scenario (kgPM2.5 adjusted for toxicity) % Particulate matter reduction due to transition to battery electric vehicles Private car-Petrol 0.61 3.2 0.32 -48% Shared car-Diesel 1.6 9.8 0.98 -39% Private scooter-Petrol 0.22 0.3 0.03 -88% Shared scooter-ICE 0.36 0.5 0.05 -87% Private motorcycle-ICE 0.22 0.3 0.03 -88% Shared motorcycle-ICE 0.36 0.5 0.05 -87% Three-wheeler Diesel 7 3.4 0.34 -95% 12m AC Diesel 16.8 152.1 15.21 -9% 12m Non-AC Diesel 16.8 128.7 12.87 -23% 9m AC diesel 14.4 110.3 11.03 -23% 9m Non-AC Diesel 14.4 90.3 9.03 -37% 12m AC Intercity Diesel 29.4 225.2 22.52 -23% Source: ITF Report

The road ahead

A major impediment to electrification of passenger vehicles in India is considered to be the country’s heavy reliance on coal, oil and solid biomass in the energy mix. IEA’s analysis suggests India’s oil consumption and imports have increased rapidly due to rising vehicle ownership and road transport use.

Speaking on concerns of rising oil imports and accelerating electrification, Singh said,”India imports most of its oil demand, which means that about $160 billion are spent every year on the import of crude oil. In fact, by 2030, this may increase by another $30 billion. So there is a clear need to do something about the issue. If not, it may impact India on several fronts including air pollution, climate policy and its economy.”

Further, even though electric vehicles have zero tailpipe emissions, electricity used for EVs via power plants causes massive emissions. Estimates indicate that going forward, indirect emissions for EVs are set to rise as increase in electricity consumption outpaces India’s power sector decarbonisation.

“It's important for the country to move towards cleaner energy grids. Accelerating the green transition of the energy sector is pivotal to the transition of the transport sector. Without a cleaner energy grid, transition benefits will not be achieved,” Sohu said.

Concerns around India’s transport policy also persist. ”Looking at tailpipe emissions is not relevant anymore, now that we are we're talking about electric vehicles or other fuel types,” Sohu said. She added that it is crucial that investment and policy decisions are based not only on emissions during a vehicle’s use, but also considering life cycle assessment of transport systems.