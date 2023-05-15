EKA Mobility aims to double its volume every year for the next 3-5 years

Margins are very competitive in the e-bus segment with customers getting a good deal and ever-evolving technology. All this is a good part of the EV story.

Another side to this growth story is the fear of losing government incentives, changing government regulations and the need to create market acceptance for the vehicles among others.

But in the midst of all the noise, players like EKA Mobility are trying to fix their focus on ensuring mass acceptance of their products.

“For the next few years, the focus will be to get enough products in the market, profitability will follow,” said Sudhir Mehta, Founder and Chairman of EKA Mobility to CNBC-TV18.

EKA Mobility was formed by Pune-based Pinnacle Industries and Dutch conglomerate VDL Group in 2019.

Mehta said, “In this (financial) year, we are looking at delivering 600-800 e-buses and also delivering our first few 1,000 light commercial vehicles. The idea is to roughly double volumes every year for the next at least 3-5 years."

At present, the company has won a tender for the procurement, operation, and maintenance of 310 electric buses from Convergence Energy Services Ltd (CESL), under the National e-Bus program Phase 1.

Commenting about this, Mehta said, “The contract with state transport corporations is still to be signed. The final LoA is still awaited.”

The startup is eyeing growth not just from government tenders, but private fleet operators and clients as well. “Our focus will be the private market in addition to the government market.”

The demand for the company is coming from the IT, manufacturing sector and school buses segment. “Schools with specific ESG goals are looking at transitioning to e-buses and we are in talks with them. And another segment is IT companies or any other companies who work in shifts and provide transport to employees.”

He asserted, “There is a crying need for electric buses in the country. We are just at the start of the change in our country. The penetration of electric buses still remains extremely low for public transport.”

Lower penetration means a huge opportunity.

The penetration of EV buses is low in India with just 1.6 buses per 1,000 people. Meha highlighted that a country like South Africa has almost six to seven buses per 1,000 people.

He believes the journey to achieve such numbers is just starting. CESL estimates India will require over one lakh e-buses, or 100 times the number in operation now, by 2030. India is a market of 18 lakh buses, of which 1.4 lakh buses are owned and operated by State Road Transport Undertakings.

Moreover, India is in dire need of an additional 2.03 lakh buses, suggests CESL data. That shows an immediate market that is available for the EV players. Yet another space Mehta believes needs attention is last-mile connectivity.

He added various cities are getting more and more metros. However, for these metros to reach their true potential, last-mile connectivity through e-buses should be made possible.

Mehta stressed the restraining factor for the EV segment in India is not the market but the ecosystem. "No country is better positioned than India to provide appropriate cost solutions, especially in the developing market. And I think India can take the lead in doing that. So, the market is not just India, the market is India plus all developing markets for EVs."

According to P&S Intelligence, the market size of Indian electric buses will reach 2,766.1 million by 2030 and it will grow at 21 percent by 2030. Meanwhile, the segment is anticipated at 603.1 million in 2022.

He added that with China - a large player in the EV segment — the world is looking at another alternative which is India.

“India really has a fantastic opportunity to become the EV hub for exports. Today China is really the only game in town — 97 or 98 percent of the EV market of the world is in China – and the world is looking for an alternate solution.”

At present, the battery forms 40 percent of the cost of an electric vehicle. He asserted that falling prices in batteries will be critical in achieving breakeven or becoming profitable. Pricing is very critical for the adoption of new technology like EVs. But another issue players like EKA Mobility are pinning their hope on is: making the incentive process seamless and helping money (coming from various subsidies) land in the hands of customers.

Other than e-bus and light commercial vehicles, the startup is working on a hydrogen fuel cell bus which is at the development stage and will now get homologated, claimed Mehta.

“My sense is commercial production to any big numbers is still a couple of years away because it will depend on the availability of hydrogen and the cost of hydrogen to come to levels which can be done on a mass scale.” Again, the price factor will be critical here.