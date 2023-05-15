EKA Mobility aims to double its volume every year for the next 3-5 years

EKA Mobility is eyeing growth not just from government tenders, but private fleet operators and clients as well. The demand for the company is coming from the IT, manufacturing sector and school buses segment.

Margins are very competitive in the e-bus segment with customers getting a good deal and ever-evolving technology. All this is a good part of the EV story.

Another side to this growth story is the fear of losing government incentives, changing government regulations and the need to create market acceptance for the vehicles among others.