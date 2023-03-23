Eicher’s commercial vehicles to cost 2-5% more soon

Eicher Motors, the parent company of Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles, announced that it will increase the prices of its commercial vehicles by 2-5 percent due to new BS6 regulations and inflationary pressure.

The BS6 regulations are part of the government's efforts to reduce pollution from vehicles in India. The new regulations set stricter limits on the emissions of nitrogen oxides, particulate matter, and other pollutants from vehicles. The implementation of these regulations has required significant investment by automakers in research and development to develop new engines and technologies that meet the new standards.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Vinod Aggarwal, MD and CEO-Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles (VECV) at Eicher Motors said that the company will hike prices by 2-5 percent due to new BS6 regulations and inflationary pressure.

He said, “The cost increase, this time, is not like BS4 to BS6. The cost increase is less and therefore, we are also expecting a price hike of around 2-5 percent and there is also some inflation impact. So, it’s a normal price increase plus the impact of BS6, step two.”

In addition to the costs associated with meeting the new BS6 regulations, Eicher Motors has also been impacted by inflationary pressure. The rising costs of raw materials, fuel, and other inputs have put pressure on the company's margins. As a result, the company has decided to increase prices to maintain its profitability.

The price hike is expected to impact the entire range of commercial vehicles offered by Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles, including trucks and buses. However, the exact magnitude of the price increase will vary depending on the specific model and variant.

The company also reported very strong sales in February, and it was the third consecutive month where the company's commercial vehicle (CV) sales were above 7,000 units.

