Eicher Motors’ Royal Enfield may see double digit growth and margin expansion via price hikes: Analysts

Eicher Motors shares rose over four percent on February 15, day after the firm reported over 62 percent rise in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 740.84 crore for the December 31, 2022, ended quarter riding on strong sales.

Even as Eicher Motors missed margin projections in the third quarter of the fiscal year, most analysts recommend buying the automaker’s shares as they expect margins and market share to expand in 2023.

Eicher Motors shares rose over 4 percent on February 15, a day after the firm reported an over 62 percent rise in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 740.84 crore for the December quarter riding on strong sales.

Consolidated total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 3,913.32 crore while total expenses were higher at Rs 3,006.19 crore. The company said its commercial vehicle joint venture Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicle (VECV) recorded its highest-ever third-quarter sales at 18,162 units, a growth of 13.2 percent over the corresponding period last year.

Similarly, two-wheeler arm Royal Enfield clocked total dispatches at 2,19,898 motorcycles, up 31.15 percent over 1,67,664 in the same period last year.

What do brokerages make of the Eicher Motors Q3 result?

Morgan Stanley is of the view the company has gained market share after the launch of the Hunter, but margins and market share are likely to peak in 2023. According to the brokerage, the Bajaj Triumph launch in 2023 and the Hero Harley launch in 2024 are key events to watch.

Nomura has upgraded its stance on Eicher Motors to neutral but cut the target price to Rs 3,264 after the margin for Q3 came in below estimates. It has marginally revised its projection of revenue for FY23, FY24F and FY25 by 1-2 percent but slightly trimmed the EBITDA margin estimate by 110, 80, and 80 basis points to 23.7 percent, 24.6 percent and 24.7 percent, respectively.

Jefferies has given the firm a buy rating. Despite the ongoing two-wheelers’ downturn, the brokerage believes the company is on track to deliver the highest Royal Enfield volumes and earnings per share in FY23. It sees multiple tailwinds for Royal Enfield like two-wheeler demand recovery, industry premiumisation, limited competition and low EV risk.

Also Read: Mahindra looks to double production capacity after XUV700 and Scorpio N bookings exceed expectations

Citi, on the other hand, pointed to better-than-expected margins for both Royal Enfield and VECV businesses and noted that the demand outlook is positive. Margins should also see an uptick given a confluence of easing commodity costs and price hikes, it said. The brokerage added New Super Meteor 650 has garnered positive customer response and could further support profitability.

CLSA, meanwhile, has cut the target price on Eicher Motors to Rs 4,007 but expects Royal Enfield volumes to see double-digit growth and margin expansion via price hikes and operating leverage.