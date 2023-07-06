Eicher Motors Share Price: Royal Enfield-maker extends losses, Rs 11,500 crore market cap eroded

Eicher Motors' shares have now declined over 11 percent during the last three trading sessions. The fall in stock price has eroded the company's market capitalisation by over Rs 10,000 crore.

Shares of Eicher Motors Ltd. are trading lower on Thursday for the third straight day and remain the top loser on the Nifty 50 index.

The stock has now declined over 11 percent during the last three trading sessions. The fall in stock price has eroded the company's market capitalisation by over Rs 11,500 crore. Until earlier this week, the stock was nearing Rs 1 lakh crore in market capitalisation. The last time it had surged towards a market capitalisation of Rs 1 lakh crore was back in September last year.

Abhishek Gaoshinde of Sharekhan said that Eicher Motors had a monopoly in the above 250cc segment, but customers now have the choice to select from three brands. He further said that prices for Royal Enfield could be capped after having hiked them over the last 1-2 years. Gaoshinde said that Eicher, having traded at a premium, will mostly see a de-rating from here.

Kotak Institutional Equities also wrote in a note that Eicher Motors will find it difficult to sustain both its market share, as well as profitability. The brokerage has maintained its sell rating on the stock and cut its price target to Rs 2,720 from Rs 3,310 earlier.

Shares of Eicher Motors are trading 2.3 percent lower at Rs 3,231.90.