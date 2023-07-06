Eicher Motors Share Price: Royal Enfield-maker extends losses, Rs 11,500 crore market cap eroded

Eicher Motors' shares have now declined over 11 percent during the last three trading sessions. The fall in stock price has eroded the company's market capitalisation by over Rs 10,000 crore.
Shares of Eicher Motors Ltd. are trading lower on Thursday for the third straight day and remain the top loser on the Nifty 50 index.
The stock has now declined over 11 percent during the last three trading sessions. The fall in stock price has eroded the company's market capitalisation by over Rs 11,500 crore. Until earlier this week, the stock was nearing Rs 1 lakh crore in market capitalisation. The last time it had surged towards a market capitalisation of Rs 1 lakh crore was back in September last year.
Eicher has been under pressure since Hero launched its Harley Davidson X 440 at a starting price of Rs 2.29 lakh (ex-showroom). The price was nearly the same as Royal Enfield's classic 350, which sells between Rs 1.9 lakh to Rs 2.22 lakh, and the Meteor 350cc, which sells between Rs 2 lakh to Rs 2.17 lakh.
On Wednesday, Bajaj Auto also launched its Speed 400 in India, priced at Rs 2.33 lakh ex-showroom price. Thereby increasing the competition within this segment. Bajaj Auto MD Rajiv Bajaj spoke during the launch, "If the money is in Royal Enfield, we have no choice but to rob the bank," he said.
Abhishek Gaoshinde of Sharekhan said that Eicher Motors had a monopoly in the above 250cc segment, but customers now have the choice to select from three brands. He further said that prices for Royal Enfield could be capped after having hiked them over the last 1-2 years. Gaoshinde said that Eicher, having traded at a premium, will mostly see a de-rating from here.
Kotak Institutional Equities also wrote in a note that Eicher Motors will find it difficult to sustain both its market share, as well as profitability. The brokerage has maintained its sell rating on the stock and cut its price target to Rs 2,720 from Rs 3,310 earlier.
Shares of Eicher Motors are trading 2.3 percent lower at Rs 3,231.90.
First Published: Jul 6, 2023 10:05 AM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Zoomed Out | Online Gaming — here's how critical a conducive taxation regime is for user safety
Jul 6, 2023 IST6 Min Read
World View | 23rd SCO Summit — no doubt, its relevance is sustained but terrorism may undermine it
Jul 6, 2023 IST7 Min Read
A clarion call for the Uniform Civil Code and the tribal resistance
Jul 5, 2023 IST5 Min Read
Nine things to do before you trade in Futures | Explainer
Jul 5, 2023 IST3 Min Read