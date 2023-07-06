CNBC TV18
Eicher Motors Share Price: Royal Enfield-maker extends losses, Rs 10,000 crore market cap eroded
By Hormaz Fatakia  Jul 6, 2023 10:05:36 AM IST (Published)

Eicher Motors' shares have now declined over 11 percent during the last three trading sessions. The fall in stock price has eroded the company's market capitalisation by over Rs 10,000 crore.

Shares of Eicher Motors Ltd. are trading lower on Thursday for the third straight day and remain the top loser on the Nifty 50 index.

The stock has now declined over 11 percent during the last three trading sessions. The fall in stock price has eroded the company's market capitalisation by over Rs 10,000 crore. Until earlier this week, the stock was nearing Rs 1 lakh crore in market capitalisation. The last time it had surged towards a market capitalisation of Rs 1 lakh crore was back in September last year.
Eicher has been under pressure since Hero launched its Harley Davidson X 440 at a starting price of Rs 2.29 lakh (ex-showroom). The price was nearly the same as Royal Enfield's classic 350, which sells between Rs 1.9 lakh to Rs 2.22 lakh, and the Meteor 350cc, which sells between Rs 2 lakh to Rs 2.17 lakh.
