Eicher Motors' Royal Enfield sales grows 18%, VECV sells 6,567 units in April 2023

By Anushka Sharma  May 1, 2023 6:45:24 PM IST (Published)

The company has reported 18 percent sales growth in motorcycles, Royal Enfield at 73,136 units in April 2023, as compared to 62,155 units sold last year in the same period. The VECV has reported 18.9 percent sales growth in the domestic and international market at 6,567 vehicles being sold in April 2023 against the sale of 5,525 units during the same period last year. 

Eicher Motors on Monday announced the sales report of motorcycles (Royal Enfield) and unlisted subsidiary VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV) for the month of April 2023. The company has reported 18 percent sales growth in Royal Enfield motorcycles at 73,136 units sold in April 2023, as compared to 62,155 units sold last year in the same period, Eicher Motors said in an exchange filing.

The international business saw a decline of 49 percent with 4,255 units being exported in April 2023 in comparison to 8,303 units in April 2022.
The models with engine capacity up to 350cc recorded 26 percent sales growth as 64,728 units were sold in April 2023, against 51,564 units in April 2022, while the sales of models with engine capacity exceeding 350cc saw a dip of 21 percent with only 8,408 units sold against 10,591 units in the same period last year.
