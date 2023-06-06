Eicher Motors expects increase in market share across all segments, says two-wheeler EV launch on track

The management indicated that the development of electric vehicles is on track and the first launch is expected in FY26.

Shares of Eicher Motors gained on Tuesday after the automobile company management projected double-digit growth in the commercial vehicle segment in the next 2-3 years. The company's management in the investors meeting on Monday said that they expect an increase in market share across all segments.

The manufacturer of commercial vehicles and Royal Enfield sees huge potential for growth in rural areas for the latter's franchise. Further, the company, in a filing to the stock exchanges said that it is gradually ramping up production to meet rising demand.