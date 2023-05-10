Eicher Motors Earnings Preview: Hunter traction, better margin may offset weak exports

Last month, brokerage firm Goldman Sachs said that the market is underestimating the upside opportunity for the Royal Enfield-maker.

Eicher Motors will be reporting its March quarter results on Thursday and they are likely to be driven by a decent volume growth in its Royal Enfield division.

A CNBC-TV18 poll expects Eicher's revenue, net profit as well as operating profit to grow in double digits, while EBITDA margin is likely to remain flat.

Eicher's EBITDA margin is likely to expand by 50 basis points on a sequential basis, led mainly by softening input prices and price hikes.

Royal Enfield, the popular motorcycle brand owned by Eicher Motors, has seen decent volume growth during the March quarter.

Eicher Motors managed to sell 2.19 lakh units of Royal Enfield during the March quarter, implying a year-on-year growth of 18 percent. This was led by continued traction for the Hunter model, along with the easing shortage of semiconductors.

However, even as volumes grew at a decent pace for Royal Enfield, export volumes remained subdued, growing only at 4 percent year-on-year.

EBITDA margin for the commercial vehicles business (VECV) is also likely to improve during the March quarter, aided by better volumes and moderating discounts.

It initiated coverage on Eicher Motors with a price target of Rs 3,660 citing least risk compared to peers due to the EV disruption until the next five years. 10 new products in the pipeline, progress in the international business, rural market launches and response to the Hunter 350 are some of the other catalysts cited by Goldman Sachs in its note.