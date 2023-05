Last month, brokerage firm Goldman Sachs said that the market is underestimating the upside opportunity for the Royal Enfield-maker.

Eicher Motors will be reporting its March quarter results on Thursday and they are likely to be driven by a decent volume growth in its Royal Enfield division.

A CNBC-TV18 poll expects Eicher's revenue, net profit as well as operating profit to grow in double digits, while EBITDA margin is likely to remain flat.