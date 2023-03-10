Eicher Motors did not participate in EV tenders it found conditions 'draconian'

Eicher Motors’ (VECV) decision not to participate in recent electric vehicle (EV) tenders is aimed at growing its presence in the private sector EV market., said the company management in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

Vinod Aggarwal, MD and CEO-VECV at Eicher Motors, said that they intend to focus on growing in the private sector EV market, rather than participating in tenders that have unfavourable conditions.

He said, “We have not participated in the last tender because right now the tender conditions are very draconian. We do not want to finance the State Transport Undertakings (STUs) for the next 12 years, for STUs who are not getting any funding from anyone. The original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) cannot be expected to fund the STUs for 12 years. Therefore, we will grow in the private sector.”

This decision is in line with VECV's overall strategy of expanding its presence in the EV market, which is expected to grow significantly in the coming years.

Despite not participating in the recent EV tenders, VECV has been making progress in other areas of the commercial vehicle market. Aggarwal mentioned that the company's market share in heavy-duty trucks has improved from 6.5 percent to 8 percent, indicating that VECV is gaining ground in this important segment of the market.

In addition, VECV has also been successful in the light and medium bus market, with a market share of 26 percent. The company's market share in heavy buses stands at 11-12 percent, while its overall bus market share is at 22-23 percent.

