Eicher Motors' commercial vehicles arm takes over Volvo Buses India biz for Rs 100 cr

Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles (VECV) today said it was taking over Volvo Bus Corp's India business for Rs 100.5 crore in a slump sale--a sale for a lump sum consideration without values being assigned to the individual assets and liabilities.

VECV, a joint venture between the Volvo Group and Eicher Motors, is the commercial vehicles arm of Eicher.

Volvo Buses India business and all its assets are expected to be transferred to VECV within the next two months.

VECV said that definitive agreements have been signed between the two companies, which cover "the manufacture, assembly, distribution, and sale of the Volvo Buses in India, and other rights forming part of the business. Consequently, the bus manufacturing facility at Hosakote, Bengaluru, and all employees of Volvo Bus India (VBI) will be transferred to VECV."

After the transaction is completed, Eicher buses and Volvo buses' business will be consolidated under a new single business division within VECV, which will be led by Akash Passey, currently serving as Senior Vice President, Volvo Bus Corporation. Passey will move to India to take up the new role.

"This division will offer Volvo and Eicher branded buses, and will maximize synergies to capitalize on market opportunities. This strategy will be extended to exports, wherein the new bus division will offer products and services that are complementary with Volvo Buses’ core product portfolio in select international markets", VECV said.

“This is a momentous occasion and testimony to a very strong relationship between Eicher Motors and Volvo Group. Over a period of time, the Volvo brand for buses in India has become synonymous with safety and comfort in both inter-city and intra-city public transportation, and we are extremely proud to have this iconic brand in our joint venture." Siddhartha Lal, Chairman, VECV said.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Vinod Aggarwal, MD & CEO of VECV said, "Volvo operates in the premium and high end segment. The space between Volvo buses and mass market price positioning lies vacant, and with this integration there will be tremendous possibilities to bring in products to cover that space."