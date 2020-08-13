Auto Eicher Motors' commercial vehicles arm takes over Volvo Buses India biz for Rs 100 cr Updated : August 13, 2020 04:40 PM IST After the transaction is completed, Eicher buses and Volvo buses' business will be consolidated under a new single business division within VECV Akash Passey, currently serving as Senior Vice President, Volvo Bus Corporation, will head the new division Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply