Editors' Roundtable | Auto stocks accelerate to the top

In the year that has gone by so far, auto stocks have been the biggest gainers. In fact, Tata Motors is the biggest Nifty gainer, up almost 50 percent. Bajaj Auto, which was a laggard for so many years, is up 30 percent, while Maruti is up 15 percent.

In the week gone by specifically, the commentary from auto companies has been positive, both for the domestic as well as for the global markets.

During its investor meet, Ashok Leyland said the company is confident of the commercial vehicle (CV) upcycle continuing at least for the next year. It expects medium and heavy commercial vehicles to grow 10 percent and Ashok Leyland will outperform that. CEAT said that their market share in the passenger vehicle space, which is currently 15 percent, is expected to grow to 18-20 percent within the next three years. And Maruti saw very strong bookings for their latest Jimny model. Theyhave received about 31,000 bookings and they are getting 150 bookings per day.

Auto companies are very bullish on the export market as well. CEAT said the company is targeting 25 percent revenues from exports compared to 18 percent earlier. Ashok Leyland said exports will double over the next two to three years and Mahindra & Mahindra just launched their XUV700 in Australia.

