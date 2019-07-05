Economic Survey 2019: Limited infrastructure for charging a cause for less electric vehicle sales, says govt

Sales of electric vehicles have been in the slow lane primarily due to the limited availability of charging infrastructure and long hours of charging, the Economic Survey for 2018-19 said.

"In India, the limited availability of charging infrastructure seems to be a major impediment to increased adoption of EVs. Another major impediment is that of time taken for completely charging EVs, compared to conventional vehicles. Even fast chargers can take around half an hour to charge an electric car while slow chargers could take even 8 hours. It is, therefore, an important policy issue to come up with universal charging standards for the country as a whole to enable increased investment in creation of such infrastructure," the survey said.

Admitting that the market share of electric vehicles will increase only with increasing availability of charging infrastructure due to the limited driving range of batteries, the survey suggested that adequate charging stations are made available throughout the road networks and information is provided on public chargers to the users of EVs through online maps and other means such as physical signage.

"Development of appropriate battery technologies that can function efficiently in the high-temperature conditions in India need to be given utmost importance," the survey noted.

Taking note of studies which show that just incentives are not synonymous with greater adoption of electric vehicles, the survey said that policies should not only focus on reducing the upfront costs of owning an EV but also reduce the overall lifetime costs of ownership.