eBikeGo to set up manufacturing plant via its subsidiary Vajram Electric

Electric bike startup eBikeGo on Monday announced it will set up a manufacturing facility via its subsidiary Vajram Electric for its Muvi and Velocipedo brand of electric vehicles. The facility will develop power train as well as multiple product portfolios for both domestic and international markets, eBikeGo said in a statement.

Vajram Electric is a special business unit established in order to fulfil the manufacturing requirements of eBikeGo, the company said in the statement. Last year, the company had announced that it was acquiring manufacturing and marketing rights for European e-scooter Muvi as well as manufacturing rights for electric trike Velocipado from the Spanish automotive company Tarrot.

With cutting edge technology and business intelligence, Vajram will build an integrated Electric Vehicle (EV) ecosystem. It will develop the two-wheeler power train that enables a variety of vehicle configurations, the company said. eBikeGo also said its subsidiary company will manufacture multiple futuristic product portfolios of vehicles for both India as well as international markets.

"We aim to be India's first electric mobility company that is building an integrated EV ecosystem. A dedicated quality EV manufacturing unit is the need of the hour and Vajram Electric is the first and a crucial step towards achieving this goal. Vajram Electric will offer modular, purpose-built EVs to solve the future of mobility," said Irfan Khan, the founder-CEO of eBikeGo. The company said for its product pipeline for different use cases, a contract manufacturing facility will be able to reduce costs and at the same time can work on low volume shifts by optimising platform sharing.

Currently, eBikeGo is present in seven cities and has over 2,500 vehicles in the EV rental space. The company is actively working with all the major last-mile delivery companies and is aiming to target 2 percent of the domestic electric two-wheeler market with plans to bring on the road a fleet of 2,00,000 bikes in around 100 cities across the country, the statement said.

Also Read: Auto dealers expect festive season launches to double after 2 years of lull