Ducati opens bookings for Multistrada V4 in India

Italian superbike maker Ducati on Friday said it has opened pre-launch bookings for Multistrada V4 in India. The Multistrada V4 is an all-new motorcycle from the ground up that will headline Ducati's family of adventure tourer bikes in both capability and technology prowess.

Customers can book their Multistrada V4 at their nearest Ducati dealerships by paying an amount of Rs 1 lakh, the company said in a statement. The deliveries for the bike would begin soon after the launch and it will be available on display across all company dealerships in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Kolkata, and Chennai, it added.

"Since the global announcement, there has been unprecedented excitement for the Multistrada V4. "It features the best of Ducati's technology, with the world's first front and rear radar assistance, advanced digital dashboard, blind spot detection and more," Ducati India managing director Bipul Chandra said.

All the company's dealer partners and service teams are undergoing extensive training on the new Multistrada V4, he added. "I am certain that anyone who rides it, will be blown away with the impressive engineering, performance, and technology on the bike. It is coming to rule all roads and I can't wait to see it in India," Chandra noted.

The Multistrada V4 is the world's first production bike to feature a front and rear rider assistance radar system. This allows for a more enjoyable, safe, and comfortable riding experience in conjunction with the next generation of Ducati Connect mirroring system, and technological advancements.