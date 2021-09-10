Ducati launches 2021 SuperSport 950 and 950S in India; check prices, availability, other details

The premium Italian motorcycle manufacturer Ducati has introduced its 2021 SuperSport models in India with two variants -- SuperSport 950 and SuperSport 950S. The SuperSport 950 is priced at Rs 13.49 lakh while the SuperSport 950S is priced at Rs 15.49 lakh for the Red colour model. The Arctic White Silk colour SuperSport 950S will cost Rs 15.69 lakh in India.

The 2021 Ducati SuperSport 950 comes with three riding modes -- Sport, Touring and the Urban. They are open for bookings across all Ducati dealerships in India. The company has also promised immediate deliveries.

Specifications wise, the Ducati SuperSport 950 is powered by the 937 cc Testastretta, 11 degrees, twin-cylinder engine. The engine belts out 110 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 93Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The engine is Euro5/BS6 compliant also.

The highlights of the 2021 Ducati SuperSport 950 is the revised fairing inspired by the Ducati Panigale V4. The new side panels come with twin air ducts that divert the heat away from the rider and the twin LED headlights are integrated into the fairing. The intakes next to the headlights feed fresh air into the engine.

The SuperSport 950 S has a new full-colour TFT instrument console, also inspired by the Panigale V4 and raised handlebar for greater control. Other features include the revised pillion seat, multi-adjustable suspension and three-spoke ‘Y’ aluminium wheels. The SuperSport 950 also comes with Pirelli Diablo Rosso 3 tyres.