The retro-styled adventure bike features 21-inch/18-inch wire-spoke wheels and a massive ground clearance of 250mm.

Ducati India has launched the DesertX off-road motorbike in India. The DesertX is the Italian manufacturer's first true adventure bike in the modern era.

Bookings are open across all Ducati dealerships in Mumbai, Pune, Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kochi and Chennai and deliveries will start from the first week of January 2023. The retro-style adventure bike has been priced at Rs 17,91,000 (ex-showroom, India).

Specifications

The DesertX comes with a 21-inch/18-inch wire-spoke wheel combo, with 230mm and 220mm of suspension travel at the front and rear, respectively. It also has 250mm of ground clearance. The bike uses a traditional trellis frame to hold everything together.

The standard seating height is a rather lofty 875mm, which can be brought down to 845mm using an accessory low seat clubbed with a low suspension kit.

Powertrain

The DesertX features the 937cc Testastretta L-twin that is also seen in the Multistrada V2, Panigale V2, Monster and Hypermotard 950. The engine puts out 110hp of power and 92Nm peak torque and is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Features

The DesertX offers a total of six riding modes, including Enduro and Rally modes dedicated to off-road use. There are four power modes as well and a Bosch IMU to assist the electronics irrespective of the bike's orientation.

For braking in the front, the bike uses twin 320 mm twin discs featuring two Brembo Monobloc callipers with four pistons of 30mm in diameter which are mated to an axial brake master cylinder. For the rear, there is a single disc with double floating callipers.

The bike has a 21-litre fuel tank, and a tall windscreen, and rides on 21-inch spoke wheels at the front, and 18-inch at the rear with Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR rubber.

The controls are displayed on a 5.0-inch TFT dash with optional Bluetooth connectivity. Other optional extras accessories include a raft of aluminium luggage units, heated grips, fog lamps and an 8-litre auxiliary fuel tank. With a full tank of fuel, the DesertX weighs about 223kg.