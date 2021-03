The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has issued a notification mandating dual airbags in vehicles for the safety of passengers.

An airbag is a kind of bag designed to inflate extremely quickly and then deflate during a collision. In the event of any accident, the front passenger airbag will bring about a better chance of his/her survival.

New models will have to adhere to this norm from April 1, 2021, and for the existing ones, the compliance date is August 31.

Since July 2019, airbags were made mandatory for the driver side of a vehicle.

Auto industry sources expect the the new rule to increase the cost of a car by Rs 50O0-7000.

Earlier on December 29, 2020, the government had said that it had proposed to make dual front airbags mandatory for new models from April 1, 2021, and for the existing cars from June 1, 2021. The MoRTH had put out a draft notification regarding this for public consultation.

"To boost passenger safety, the MoRTH proposes to make it mandatory that an airbag be provided for the passenger seated on the front seat of a vehicle, next to the driver," the ministry had said.

A draft notification, dated December 28, 2020, to this effect was published on the ministry's website, soliciting comments or suggestions from all stakeholders. It asked the stakeholders to email their suggestions or comments at comments-morth@gov.in within 30 days from the date of the notification.

The latest mandate is for all existing models in M1 category — passenger motor vehicles having not more than eight seats in addition to the driver’s.