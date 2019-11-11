Auto
Driven by festive season, passenger vehicle sales see slight recovery in October
Updated : November 11, 2019 01:42 PM IST
Domestic passenger vehicle sales witnessed a marginal increase of 0.28 percent to 285,027 units in October from 284,223 units in the same month last year, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam).
Domestic car sales went down 6.34 percent, from 185,400 to 173,649 units in October year-on-year, while three-wheelers sales slid 3.6 percent.
Two-wheeler sales also declined, going down from 2,053,497 to 1,757,264 units for a fall of 14.43 percent YoY.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more