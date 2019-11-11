#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
Driven by festive season, passenger vehicle sales see slight recovery in October

Updated : November 11, 2019 01:42 PM IST

Domestic passenger vehicle sales witnessed a marginal increase of 0.28 percent to 285,027 units in October from 284,223 units in the same month last year, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam).
Domestic car sales went down 6.34 percent, from 185,400 to 173,649 units in October year-on-year, while three-wheelers sales slid 3.6 percent.
Two-wheeler sales also declined, going down from 2,053,497 to 1,757,264 units for a fall of 14.43 percent YoY.

