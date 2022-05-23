DRDO report finds serious battery defects in electric scooters that caught fire

The Defence Research and Development Organisation's (DRDO) Centre for Fire Explosive and Environment Safety on Monday has submitted the probe report regarding the electric scooters catching fire to Union Road Transport and Highways Ministry (MoRTH).

The probe has found serious defects in the batteries, including poor quality cells, lack of fuse, issues with thermal management, and Battery Management System (BMS).

Also, the probe has identified issues specific to each company and lapses on the part of testing agencies like the Automotive Research Association of India

(ARAI) and International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT) to carry out surprise checks on the manufacturers.

Further, it has identified lapses in checking random samples and has directed companies to ensure all cells are thoroughly tested and global best practices are followed.

Sharing the report with Ola, Okinawa, Jitendra EV, Pure EV, and Boom Motors, MoRTH has asked companies connected with recent fires to set up testing laboratories for cells and has asked representatives of electric scooter manufacturers to submit an explanation on the report findings.

In recent times, there have been multiple incidents of Electric Vehicles (EVs) catching fire and resulting in deaths as well as severe injuries to people.

Earlier, union minister Nitin Gadkari has said that companies found negligent will be penalised and a recall of all defective EVs will be ordered after receiving the report of an expert panel that has been formed to enquire into the matter.