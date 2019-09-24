Auto
Don’t harass citizens, accept transport documents in electronic form, centre tells states
Updated : September 24, 2019 06:25 AM IST
Citizens raised concerns about Digi-locker and m-Parivahan documents not being considered valid by some enforcement officers
The centre has reiterated that digital platforms like Digilocker and m-Parivahan are verified authenticated digital documents provider
