Don’t harass citizens, accept transport documents in electronic form, centre tells states

The union government has asked states and the police to not harass citizens and accept transport documents in electronic form as well.

The advisory from the union government comes after citizens raised concerns about Digi-locker and m-Parivahan documents not being considered valid by some enforcement officers.

“Citizens are unnecessarily being harassed and asked to produce the original documents. When they are not able to produce the original physical copy of the documents and produce only the digital document(s), they are being considered as driving without DL, RC, Insurance, PUC etc and being fined for it,” the centre has written to the chief secretaries, Director General of Police, principal secretaries, transport commissioners of all states and union territories.

The centre has reiterated that digital platforms like Digilocker and m-Parivahan are verified authenticated digital documents provider and the ministry of road, transport and highways has also made amendments in the Rule 139 of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989 to enable citizens to produce documents in electronic form.

The ministry has also issued a standard operating procedure for production of transport documents in electronic form.

The ministry has also asked states and union territories to ensure that Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates are linked with VAHAN database.

“It is requested that the information should be available to citizens in “electronic form” also in m-Parivahan and e-Challan platform to avoid harassment and inconvenience to citizens. It is all the more urgent after the operationalization of certain provisions of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019 and especially the revised provisions for penalties for driving vehicle violating air pollution standards etc.,” the road ministry told the states and union territories.