10 things you need to know before the opening bell on August 22
Asia shares find support, still waiting on stimulus
Oil prices rise after US crude stocks draw
Rupee recovers 16 paise to close at 71.55 a dollar
Donald Trump attacks Ford Motor for not backing fuel economy rollback

Updated : August 22, 2019 08:01 AM IST

Ford is one of four automakers, along with Honda Motor Co, BMW AG and Volkswagen AG, that reached a voluntary agreement with California on fuel efficiency rules, defying Trump and his administration's effort to strip the state of the right to fight climate change by setting its own standards.
The rules under the California plan are looser than the Obama-era regulations but stricter than what the Trump has proposed.
