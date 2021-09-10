Domestic auto wholesales fall nearly 12% YoY to 15.8 lakh units in August: SIAM

The domestic automobile wholesales for the month of August 2021 declined 11.7 percent to 15.8 lakh units as compared to 17.9 lakh units sold in the same month last year.

According to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), total automobile exports increased to 4.6 lakh units during the month from 3.3 lakh units, YoY.

Production fell to 19.8 lakh units from 21.6 lakh units, YoY, the industry body said in a release on Friday.

As per the data, total two-wheeler wholesales for the month fell to 13.3 lakh units from 15.5 lakh units, while passenger vehicle sales rose marginally to 2.3 lakh units as against 2.1 lakh units, YoY.

The PV sales were below 2016-17 levels and two-wheeler sales were lower than 2011-12 levels, the data showed.

Three-wheelers dispatches jumped to 23,210 units in August 2021 from 14,534 units in August 2020.

The auto sector is reeling under supply chain challenges and the semi-conductor shortages have caused an acute impact on output, said Rajesh Menon, DG, SIAM.

Meanwhile, high commodity costs have also increased the cost of production, he added.