Car buyers cheer with discounts, but be ready to wait longer for delivery

Dealers offer discounts to clear up their inventory, while discounting could be negligible for SUVs and other top end variants whose waiting period extends up to a year.

Car makers, owing to a high demand, continue being driven by large order backlogs. Bringing some cheer to buyers, dealers are offering discounts of Rs 40,000-50,000 primarily for slow-moving models to clear up their inventory, while discounting could be negligible for SUVs and other top end variants.

Mahindra and Mahindra dealers continue to be most affected with waiting periods for Scorpio Classic and top variants for XUV extending up to a year. Similarly, Hyundai Creta and Venue are commanding a waiting period of nearly 8 to 9 months, down from 12 months in November 2022. Market leader, Maruti Suzuki India continues to be impacted by chip shortage with AMT and AGT versions having a wait period of about 4-6 months. While, inventory levels for Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Motors and Hyundai continue to be as low as 20-25 days, according to Nirmal Bang.

Although, the waiting periods are declining with supply chain issues getting resolved to a large extent. According to Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), the average inventory for passenger vehicles ranges from 35 to 37 days at the end of February 2023, higher than what it was at the end of January 2023 of 33 to 35 days.

On the contrary, the two wheeler industry poses sluggish demand due to a delayed recovery in the rural markets. According to FADA, the average inventory for two wheeler industry was at 20 to 25 days in February 2023 end, lower than 25 to 28 days in January 2023 end.

Hero MotoCorp dealers indicate demand being more concentrated towards XTec Splendor and Glamour. The inventory across Hero MotoCorp dealers remain elevated at ~45-50 days, TVS Motor and Bajaj Auto have inventory levels of ~30-40 days. Strong Hunter350 momentum continues to drive sales for RE with negligible cannibalization for Classic and Meteor models. First-time buyers constitute ~15-20% of Hunter350 sales. To counter increasing costs ahead of the upcoming OBD 2 norms, TVS has hiked prices by Rs7k/unit for its Apache 310 model. Dealers indicated that they are yet to see meaningful demand in 2Ws despite the ongoing marriage season. The demand for IQube continues to be healthy with a waiting period of 30 to 40 days, according to Nirmal Bang.

However, the commercial vehicles industry is better off with robust demand for both cargo as well as the passenger segments. Furthermore, fleet operators’ profitability continues to remain strong amid higher freight rates, led by sustained freight availability. Additionally, the larger fleet operators are adding new commercial vehicles besides replacing the older ones, thus driving replacement demand for commercial vehicles. Discounts for Ashok Leyland and Tata Motors have declined by 1-2% on a month on month basis.