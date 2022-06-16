DGCA audits flying training organisations, finds false logging and deficiencies

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) audited flying training organisations and has found numerous deficiencies including false logging and the use of faulty aircraft instruments. The audit commenced on March 21, 2022, and so far, the regulator has audited 30 flying training organisations.

The audit has revealed non-compliance of DGCA requirements for the conduct of Breath–Analyzer (BA) examination, operation of aircraft with faulty or unserviceable aircraft instruments such as fuel gauges, stall warning, etc, and even false logging.

The regulator found that few of the instructors, student pilots, and aircraft maintenance engineers either did not undergo breath analyser tests or did not submit the undertaking prior to commencement of duty. In a few cases, the equipments being used were not in compliance with the requirements or calibrated as required.

Also Read:

Some instances of false logging were also observed such as in a few cases dual flight has been logged as solo flight and in a few other cases, the taxi time was also calculated as part of the flying time of the student pilot, the regulator has noted.

The audit also noted deficiencies in the ground training of student pilots such as the overlap of flying training and ground training, lack of arrangement for ground training, and absence of the required instructors.

There were also issues in flying training procedures and their implementation such as student pilots were not appropriately briefed and trained on emergencies and essential exercises before being released for solo flights or across the country.

There was also adhocism in the allocation of trainers as trainers are frequently changed and thereby affecting the learning experience of student pilots, the regulator further noted.

The facilities at the airfield/training organisation are not being maintained as per the requirements i.e., runway surface was found worn out, wind sock was found torn or non-standard.

Importantly, the emergency response plan was not practiced and contained obsolete contact details. The emergency response plan is of great importance when an accident/incident occurs.

Also Read: Air India fined Rs 10 lakh for denying boarding to passengers with valid tickets

Based on the audit findings, the regulator has issued warning letters to two Accountable Managers, suspension orders to two certified flying instructors

(CFI) for a year, two CFI for 3 months, one deputy CFI for a year, two deputy CFI for 3 months, one assistant flying instructor for 3 months, and one student for 3 months.

"In addition approval of one FTO has been suspended. Enforcement actions against other individuals/ FTOs are at various stages," DGCA said.