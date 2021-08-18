Developing all-new SUV for Indian market: Honda

Japanese auto major Honda is in the process of developing an all new SUV for the Indian market as it looks to enter the segment which has been growing at a very fast clip, according to a top company official.

The company, which sells models like Amaze, City, Jazz and WR-V in the Indian market, currently lacks presence in the SUV segment after discontinuing CR-V sales last year.

"We have studied how to launch an SUV (in the Indian market). So now we can confirm that we are in the developing phase to launch an India specific SUV," Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) President & CEO Gaku Nakanishi said.