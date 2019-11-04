Despite festive cheer, auto dealers expect to close FY20 with double-digit decline across segments

While the festive season did bring some much-needed positivity back to buyer sentiment, which led to a spike in sales on a month-on-month basis in October, auto dealers across the country say they still expect to close the financial year with a decline in growth across segments.

The passenger vehicle segment was the only space where the festive season led to a growth in sales, with commercial vehicles and two-wheeler sales continuing to de-grow.

In the passenger vehicle segment, volumes were either flat or saw a marginal decline of 1-2 percent on an annual basis in the Diwali-Dhanteras period, according to dealers CNBC-TV18 spoke to. The slowdown in auto sales became noticeable last year in October when festive sales were slack, and volumes were also down due to a hike in third-party insurance costs and high-interest rates.

However, passenger vehicle segment leaders Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai registered the highest growth this festive period, with Maruti reporting a positive trend in YoY sales in October by 2 percent. The overall volumes in the April-October, period, continued to decline in the double-digit, falling by 22.3 percent. Maruti Suzuki dealers reported a stock-out situation for certain models, such as Brezza, Wagon R, Ertiga, and various models of Baleno.

On the other hand, some Tata Motor dealers told CNBC-TV18 that they sold certain cars like the Tiago at losses, to push out the inventory and ensure rotation of funds. However, while some dealers expect that the decline in PV sales will not get steeper, many others believe that November is poised to be a negative month for sales, as discounts across manufacturers will be rolled back, and buyers have already advanced their purchases in October to cash-in on the aggressive discounts which were being offered in October.

Since most OEMs are also at comfortable factory stock levels now, with Maruti at almost zero-stock levels by the end of October, discounts are unlikely to continue in November, but they will make a comeback in December, with year-end model changes and also to aid easing BSIV inventory.

Region-wise, growth came from North, East and Western states, while festive demand in the southern states remained weak.

The commercial vehicle space, hit hardest by a slowing economy and falling incomes, did not receive any momentum in the festive period and sales continued to shrink in the double digits. Availability of finance, the rising cost of ownership, and the absence of rotation of funds are challenges that have not been addressed yet.

The two-wheeler market, too, did not pick up pace in the Navratri-Diwali period. While showroom sales in cities did grow about 5-10 percent on average, dealers report the rural distribution network hasn’t improved at all and saw a de-growth of 25-30 percent. Overall, the two-wheeler market, according to dealers, was down 12-15 percent this festive year on a YoY basis.

Bajaj Auto seemed to lead in the two-wheeler market due to an increase from sales in Tier 1, 2 cities, but rural sales remain under pressure. Hero MotoCorp too saw about a 20 percent increase in urban volumes, while the rural network remained weak.

At the wholesale level, all OEMs, barring Maruti Suzuki, declined on a YoY basis in October. While Maruti saw an increase of over 2.3 percent in wholesales to dealers in October, sales were down over 22 percent in the April-October period. Hyundai, India’s second-largest PV player reported a drop of 3.8 percent in wholesales year on year.