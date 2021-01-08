Auto Despite challenges, tractor industry records 41.8% growth in December 2020 Updated : January 08, 2021 04:34 PM IST The tractor industry has recorded a big jump in sales -- with over 60,000 units sold in December -- a 41.8 percent rise year-on-year. For the first eight months of 2020, the industry witnessed a 15 percent growth, but, demand picked up during the festive season. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply