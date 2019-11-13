Auto
Despite auto slowdown, this Maruti Suzuki car registered 419% yearly sales growth
Updated : November 13, 2019 03:55 PM IST
According to the latest sales data, Maruti Suzuki sold 139,121 units across all models last month, up from 135,948 units in October 2018.
Only five Maruti Suzuki models registered positive annual sales growth.
