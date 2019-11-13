Despite auto slowdown, this Maruti Suzuki car registered 419% yearly sales growth

As auto sector in the country struggles owing to the ongoing economic slowdown, the festive season brought only a slight reprieve. The sales figures for October released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) showed the domestic passenger vehicle segment witnessed a marginal increase of 0.28 percent to 285,027 units last month, up from 284,223 units in October 2018.

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) has been one of the worst-affected manufacturers, consistently reporting declining sales over the course of the year. It reduced production by 20.7 percent in October, making it the ninth straight month when the country's largest carmaker lowered its output.

The company produced a total of 119,337 units in October as against 150,497 units in the year-ago month, MSI said in a regulatory filing.

According to the latest sales data, Maruti Suzuki sold 139,121 units across all models last month, up from 135,948 units in October 2018. The company registered a 2 percent sales growth in October year-on-year.

>> This car defied auto slowdown to record exponential rise in yearly sales

However, there is one model that registered exponential yearly sales growth.

Ertiga, Maruti Suzuki’s SUV offering, enjoyed a staggering 419 percent growth in sales year-on-year. The model sold 7,197 units last month, significantly higher than 1,387 units it sold in October 2018.

Only four other Maruti Suzuki models registered positive annual sales growth. Eeco was up 49 percent, Wagon R 35 percent, Swift 13 percent, and Dzire 12 percent. The company also launched two new cars this year: the premium MPV XL6 and the compact SUV S-Presso.