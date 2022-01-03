Demand strong; operating at 90% levels, says Maruti Suzuki's Shashank Srivastava

Demand has been strong for Maruti Suzuki, with bookings and enquiries looking good, said Shashank Srivastava, ED-Marketing & Sales of Maruti Suzuki, talking to CNBC-TV18. It's operating at 90 percent level. Hard to say when it would get back to 100 percent output levels, he added.

Srivastava said, "The demand has been pretty strong, if you look at the demand parameters in terms of the bookings or the inquiries, they have been very strong."

He added, " In October, we did about 60 percent of our production, in November about 83 percent and December almost 90 percent. So while the situation seems to be improving on that front, there still seems to be normalcy which we would really like and at what point of time we will get 100 percent of the production, the normalised production is still a question mark because the situation on the supply chain is quite dynamic."

The automaker has pending deliveries of 2.30 lakh units.

Srivastava said, "The pending bookings being at 2.3 lakhs and the retail, very good at 1.64 lakh in December seemed to indicate that on the demand side, there seems to have been a good strength.”

On the issue of semiconductors , he said some improvement has been witnessed over the past few weeks, but a timeline for complete normalisation of the issue remains unclear.

Over the last year, prices of raw materials used in automobiles have risen. As a result, Maruti Suzuki has taken a price hike this month. However, the price hikes taken till now has not been sufficient to cover the rise in raw material prices, Srivastava pointed out.

He said demand in the rural market has been strong, thanks to normal monsoon this year. A normal monsoon helps put money in the hands of the rural folk, who then spend on consumer durables such as two-wheelers.

Maruti Suzuki has a 62 percent share of the overall passenger car market in India. However, it's share in the SUV segment is low. The automaker is planning to ramp up the mid-SUV segment, which is a problem area for it. Srivastava said there's been no slide in footfalls in showrooms except in Mumbai.

Maruti Suzuki plans to introduce electric vehicles (EVs) in 2025. The auto industry in India will witness the roll-out of many versions in the hybrid space in the next three years, said Srivastava.

